Kate Beckinsale Teaches Jimmy Fallon How To Pull Off A Convincing Fake Sneeze - Watch Here!

Kate Beckinsale rocks a striped black and white pantsuit as she makes her way inside the Ritz Hotel on Wednesday (April 17) in New York City.

That same day, the 45-year-old actress made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote her new Amazon series The Widow.

Kate also taught Jimmy how to pull off a convincing fake sneeze: “I was really jealous of people who had allergies when I was at school, I didn’t have them,” she said. “I give the sort of illusion that there’s matter in there and there isn’t.”

Kate later ruins the magic of her classic romantic drama Serendipity and plays a game of “Can You Feel It?” with Jimmy – Watch the hilarious skit here!



Kate Beckinsale Reenacts the ‘Serendipity’ Elevator Scene

FYI: Kate is wearing a Georges Chakra dress on The Tonight Show and Nicholas Kirkwood shoes arriving at the Ritz Hotel.