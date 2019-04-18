Top Stories
Thu, 18 April 2019 at 7:51 pm

Kate Bosworth & Michael Polish Couple Up for Date Night in WeHo!

Kate Bosworth holds on close to husband Michael Polish‘s arm as they head home after dinner at San Vicente Bungalows on Wednesday night (April 17) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 36-year-old actress donned a pretty floral-print dress while the 48-year-old actor kept things cool in a navy dress shirt and black trousers for their romantic night out.

Over the weekend, Kate and Michael were spotted holding hands as they checked out the festivities at the 2019 Coachella Music Festival.
Photos: Backgrid USA
