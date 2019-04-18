Kate Hudson Is Only a Couple of Pounds From Her Goal Weight After Welcoming Third Child

Kate Hudson just revealed that she’s only a couple of pounds away from her goal weight.

If you don’t know, Kate welcomed her third child, Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa, six months ago.

Kate posted on her Instagram, “Okay my friends, wanted to share! I’m a couple lbs from goal weight! I’ve done it without stressing on food or working out like crazy although I have been disciplined.”

She continued, “What I am posting is a huge gratitude post! I feel lucky that my other work life (when my entrepreneur hat 🎩 is on) is surrounded by the most inspiring people. To every single person in the @fabletics community and every person in the @ww community, you keep me focused and encouraged. I thank you!”

“Yes, active lifestyle I find enjoyable and yes, understanding food is a passion of mine but it doesn’t mean that I don’t need the support like everyone else,” Kate added. “Sharing the little parts of my wellness journey with you makes me feel oh so good. I can only hope that what I put out there can make you feel good and bring encouragement in return. Love, Kate 🙏 PS I ain’t done yet!”