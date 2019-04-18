Top Stories
Chris Evans' Answer to 'Who Is the Avengers' Biggest Enemy' Isn't 'Thanos'!

Chris Evans' Answer to 'Who Is the Avengers' Biggest Enemy' Isn't 'Thanos'!

Anne Hathaway Quit Being Vegan After Going Out to Dinner With This A-List Celeb

Anne Hathaway Quit Being Vegan After Going Out to Dinner With This A-List Celeb

Thu, 18 April 2019 at 12:17 pm

Kate Hudson Is Only a Couple of Pounds From Her Goal Weight After Welcoming Third Child

Kate Hudson Is Only a Couple of Pounds From Her Goal Weight After Welcoming Third Child

Kate Hudson just revealed that she’s only a couple of pounds away from her goal weight.

If you don’t know, Kate welcomed her third child, Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa, six months ago.

Kate posted on her Instagram, “Okay my friends, wanted to share! I’m a couple lbs from goal weight! I’ve done it without stressing on food or working out like crazy although I have been disciplined.”

She continued, “What I am posting is a huge gratitude post! I feel lucky that my other work life (when my entrepreneur hat 🎩 is on) is surrounded by the most inspiring people. To every single person in the @fabletics community and every person in the @ww community, you keep me focused and encouraged. I thank you!”

“Yes, active lifestyle I find enjoyable and yes, understanding food is a passion of mine but it doesn’t mean that I don’t need the support like everyone else,” Kate added. “Sharing the little parts of my wellness journey with you makes me feel oh so good. I can only hope that what I put out there can make you feel good and bring encouragement in return. Love, Kate 🙏 PS I ain’t done yet!”
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kate Hudson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Rob Gronkowski put a HUGE dent on the Lombardi trophy - TMZ
  • Little Mix's Perrie Edwards opens up about her struggle with anxiety - Just Jared Jr
  • Gina Rodriguez only paid off her college loans last year - TooFab
  • Filming in Los Angeles has gone down 10% since the beginning of 2019 - The Hollywood Reporter
  • These two Pretty Little Liars stars just reunited! - Just Jared Jr