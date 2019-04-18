Kristin Cavallari Gets Candid About Fake 'The Hills' Story Lines - Watch!

Kristin Cavallari isn’t holding back about the truth behind The Hills.

The 32-year-old Very Cavallari star made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Wednesday night (April 17).

During her appearance, Kristin was asked by a caller for her reaction to Whitney Port calling out the fact that she never actually went to Paris.

“I can tell you most of my stuff wasn’t real…I’m just happy that more people are finally coming out saying stuff wasn’t real because for the longest time it was only me,” Kristin said.

Watch her explain!