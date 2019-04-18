Lily Tomlin Has a Strange Rubber Addiction - Watch Now!

Lily Tomlin as an interesting addiction!

The Grace & Frankie star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday (April 18).

During her appearance, Lily admitted she has no recollection of a photo taken of herself dancing with Andy Warhol by the famous paparazzi photographer Ron Galella.

She also spoke about working out with her co-star and fitness guru Jane Fonda while filming 9 to 5 and faking all the exercises. She revealed Jane will throw her an 80th birthday party in September, which will raise funds for the Los Angeles LGBT Center. She also admitted that she’s obsessed with rubber tubing.

Then, Ellen put Lily up against a millennial in a game called “Will-y Lily Know It?”

Watch her appearance!



