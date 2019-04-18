Top Stories
Linda Cardellini Talks Getting Fired From 'Family Guy' While Sitting Next To Seth MacFarlane - Watch!

Linda Cardellini had a bit of an awkward moment next to Seth MacFarlane on last night’s (April 17) The Late Late Show with James Corden!

While sitting alongside the Family Guy creator, host James suggested that the 43-year-old actress should do a voice on the hit cartoon series.

“I did a voice on it, and I told everybody to, like, tune in and watch,” Linda replied. “And then when I watched it, I was replaced.”

“That’s worse than getting fired,” Corden opined. “What would you do if when the show aired tonight it was me and James and Maya Rudolph?” Seth quipped.

“In my defense, I have no recollection of anything past this morning,” Seth said of the recasting. “I’ll say what I say whenever this happens: Can I offer you something on American Dad?”


Linda Cardellini Was Once Fired from ‘Family Guy’
