Mark Wahlberg is Joined by Reid Miller on 'Good Joe Bell' Set

Thu, 18 April 2019 at 12:16 am

Mark Wahlberg and co-star Reid Miller chat with a crew member as they prepare for a scene of their upcoming movie Good Joe Bell on Wednesday afternoon (April 17) in Echo, Utah.

The actors spent the afternoon filming at the inside and outside the Kozy Cafe.

Good Joe Bell is based on the true story of a Oregonian father Joe Bell (Wahlberg) who sets out to walk across America with his son Jadin (Miller).

Connie Britton will also star in the film, which was written by Bareback Mountain screenwriters Diana Ossana and Larry McMurtry.
Photos: Backgrid USA
