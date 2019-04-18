Mark Wahlberg is Joined by Reid Miller on 'Good Joe Bell' Set

Mark Wahlberg and co-star Reid Miller chat with a crew member as they prepare for a scene of their upcoming movie Good Joe Bell on Wednesday afternoon (April 17) in Echo, Utah.

The actors spent the afternoon filming at the inside and outside the Kozy Cafe.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Mark Wahlberg

Good Joe Bell is based on the true story of a Oregonian father Joe Bell (Wahlberg) who sets out to walk across America with his son Jadin (Miller).

Connie Britton will also star in the film, which was written by Bareback Mountain screenwriters Diana Ossana and Larry McMurtry.