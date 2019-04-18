Matthew McConaughey & Wife Camila Alves Step Out for the Day in NYC
Matthew McConaughey leads the way as he and wife Camila make their way out of their hotel on Thursday afternoon (April 18) in New York City.
The 49-year-old Oscar-winning actor looked cool in a backwards baseball cap, olive-green jacket, and tan pans while the 37-year-old Brazilian beauty went makeup-free in a tan coat over an all white outfit as the pair stepped out to run a few errands together.
While promoting his latest movie The Beach Bum last month, Matt went undercover to try and get people “high” in Los Angeles!