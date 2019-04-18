Michelle Williams, Sam Rockwell, & Lin-Manuel Miranda Step Out for 'Fosse/Verdon' Screening

Michelle Williams and Sam Rockwell pose together as they arrive at the Fosse/Verdon Screening & Conversation on Thursday night (April 18) at 92nd Street Y in New York City.

The 38-year-old actress looked pretty in a black dress covered with white polka dots while the 50-year-old Oscar-winning actor sported a red and white jacket as they stepped out to promote their new show.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Michelle Williams

Also stepping out for the screening was their co-star Lin-Manuel Miranda.

New episodes of Fosse/Verdon air on Tuesday nights at 10pm on FX.

10+ pictures inside of the cast at the screening…