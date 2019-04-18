Monsta X Rapper I.M Releases 'Horizon' Mixtape & Music Video - Stream & Watch!

I.M just dropped his solo mixtape, Horizon!

The Monsta X rapper premiered his solo set of songs via Soundcloud on Thursday (April 18).

Horizon includes 2 tracks, “향수 (Scent),” and “Horizon” featuring Elhae. The “Horizon” music video was also released on the same day, and the mixtape will be made available on streaming platforms on Friday (April 19).

“The creative process for ‘Horizon’ took awhile, but the end result was incredibly worth it. I.M took the lead in selecting the beat, and I just tried help where I could and bring his vision to life. I think I’m most excited for the fact that after two years of waiting, the fans will finally get to hear it. It’s also been incredibly special for me to see the Monsta X fan-base so eager to support me in my own career as well, which is a perfect time following the release of my own album Trouble in Paradise. I’m humbled and happy to listen to I.M as a fan and as a contributor,” says Elhae.

“I put part of the lyrics from Horizon in the artwork as the meaning of words synchronizing with what the artwork image implies, which is you and I becoming as one. Sun and ocean coming together. I’m so happy to release my new mixtape. This time I have a great song, which is the collab with Elhae. He is my all-time favorite musician and our dear Monbebe linked us via SNS. Since then, we started a new song together and finally pulled off a wonderful song. I hope our fans love the new songs as much as we do,” added I.M.

Listen to Horizon and watch the music video!