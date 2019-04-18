Top Stories
Chris Evans' Answer to 'Who Is the Avengers' Biggest Enemy' Isn't 'Thanos'!

Anne Hathaway Quit Being Vegan After Going Out to Dinner With This A-List Celeb

Thu, 18 April 2019 at 12:48 pm

New Couple Emma Roberts & Garrett Hedlund Have a Night Out Together

New Couple Emma Roberts & Garrett Hedlund Have a Night Out Together

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund are one of Hollywood’s newest couples and we have new photos of the pair out and about together on Wednesday (April 17).

The 28-year-old actress and 34-year-old actor were seen grabbing items from a local liquor store before bringing their goods over to a pal’s house in Los Angeles.

If you missed it, last week, Emma and Garrett seemingly confirmed their relationship by packing on the PDA during an outing.

Check out all the newest photos of Emma Roberts & Garrett Hedlund…
Photos: Backgrid
