Anne Hathaway Quit Being Vegan After Going Out to Dinner With This A-List Celeb

Thu, 18 April 2019 at 9:35 am

Nick Viall Reveals He Made Out with His 'First Guy': 'It Was Fun'

Nick Viall Reveals He Made Out with His 'First Guy': 'It Was Fun'

Nick Viall is opening up about a steamy encounter he had!

“I made out with my first guy yesterday. It was fun,” the 38-year-old former Bachelor revealed on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. “I was a little bit [nervous].”

He was then asked if there was tongue and he said “yes” and then added, “It moved.”

If you don’t know, Nick was on The Bachelor back in 2017 and chose Vanessa Grimaldi as the winner. They ended up breaking up back in August of 2017.
