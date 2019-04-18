Olivia Munn & Gemma Chan Get Honored at Apex for Youth's Inspiration Awards Gala 2019!

Olivia Munn and Gemma Chan strike a pose on the red carpet while attending the 2019 Apex for Youth’s Inspiration Awards Gala held at the Cipriani Wall Street on Wednesday (April 17) in New York City.

The 38-year-old actress was honored for her contributions to the Asian-American community, alongside Gemma, 36, and Credit Karma founder Kenneth Lin.

Apex is an organization which aids underserved Asian and immigrant communities in New York City.

“It’s very important that we realize it’s not just checking a box,” Gemma said at the event (via WWD). “And there’s a difference between diversity and representation. True representation, for me, is when you have stories which are being told by and from the viewpoint of the community in question. And it’s more than just skin deep. It’s about authenticity in that sense.”

FYI: Olivia is wearing a Peter Pilott look paired with Laura Basci tank top, Jimmy Choo shoes, Valextra clutch and Jacob & Co. stud earrings. Gemma is wearing a MONSE dress.