Top Stories
Chris Evans' Answer to 'Who Is the Avengers' Biggest Enemy' Isn't 'Thanos'!

Chris Evans' Answer to 'Who Is the Avengers' Biggest Enemy' Isn't 'Thanos'!

Anne Hathaway Quit Being Vegan After Going Out to Dinner With This A-List Celeb

Anne Hathaway Quit Being Vegan After Going Out to Dinner With This A-List Celeb

Thu, 18 April 2019 at 12:50 pm

Olivia Munn & Gemma Chan Get Honored at Apex for Youth's Inspiration Awards Gala 2019!

Olivia Munn & Gemma Chan Get Honored at Apex for Youth's Inspiration Awards Gala 2019!

Olivia Munn and Gemma Chan strike a pose on the red carpet while attending the 2019 Apex for Youth’s Inspiration Awards Gala held at the Cipriani Wall Street on Wednesday (April 17) in New York City.

The 38-year-old actress was honored for her contributions to the Asian-American community, alongside Gemma, 36, and Credit Karma founder Kenneth Lin.

Apex is an organization which aids underserved Asian and immigrant communities in New York City.

“It’s very important that we realize it’s not just checking a box,” Gemma said at the event (via WWD). “And there’s a difference between diversity and representation. True representation, for me, is when you have stories which are being told by and from the viewpoint of the community in question. And it’s more than just skin deep. It’s about authenticity in that sense.”

FYI: Olivia is wearing a Peter Pilott look paired with Laura Basci tank top, Jimmy Choo shoes, Valextra clutch and Jacob & Co. stud earrings. Gemma is wearing a MONSE dress.
Just Jared on Facebook
olivia munn gemma chan get honored at apex for youths inspiration awards gala 01
olivia munn gemma chan get honored at apex for youths inspiration awards gala 02
olivia munn gemma chan get honored at apex for youths inspiration awards gala 03
olivia munn gemma chan get honored at apex for youths inspiration awards gala 04
olivia munn gemma chan get honored at apex for youths inspiration awards gala 05
olivia munn gemma chan get honored at apex for youths inspiration awards gala 06
olivia munn gemma chan get honored at apex for youths inspiration awards gala 07
olivia munn gemma chan get honored at apex for youths inspiration awards gala 08
olivia munn gemma chan get honored at apex for youths inspiration awards gala 09
olivia munn gemma chan get honored at apex for youths inspiration awards gala 10

Credit: Janet Mayer; Photos: Startraksphoto.com
Posted to: Gemma Chan, Olivia Munn

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Rob Gronkowski put a HUGE dent on the Lombardi trophy - TMZ
  • Little Mix's Perrie Edwards opens up about her struggle with anxiety - Just Jared Jr
  • Gina Rodriguez only paid off her college loans last year - TooFab
  • Filming in Los Angeles has gone down 10% since the beginning of 2019 - The Hollywood Reporter
  • These two Pretty Little Liars stars just reunited! - Just Jared Jr