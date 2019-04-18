Top Stories
Thu, 18 April 2019 at 9:06 pm

Olsen Twins Make Rare Public Appearance at Youth America Grand Prix Gala

Olsen Twins Make Rare Public Appearance at Youth America Grand Prix Gala

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen walk the red carpet together at the Youth America Grand Prix’s 20th Anniversary Gala on Thursday (April 18) at Lincoln Center’s David H. Koch Theater in New York City.

The fashion designers and former actresses rarely step out together at official events, so it’s great to see them together!

Youth America Grand Prix is an organization created to ensure the future of dance. The gala performance features the top winners of the YAGP international student ballet competition and guest stars from the world’s leading dance companies.

