Only 1 'Avengers' Star Read Full 'Endgame' Script!

Just a few weeks ago we found out that Tom Holland wasn’t allowed to have a script for Avengers: Endgame because he can’t keep secrets very well.

Now, the directors of the movie, Joe and Anthony Russo, are actually elaborating that only one Avengers, maybe two, read the entire script and most did not!

Joe said (via Rotten Tomatoes), “[Robert Downey, Jr.] was probably the only one to actually read the entire script. I think Benedict [Cumberbatch] got the script that included his scenes only. Maybe [Chris] Evans might have read the script.”

Anthony then chimed in and said, “Part of our motivation to do that is it just takes a lot of pressure off of people. It is hard to constantly censor yourself about what you’re saying, how you talk. These movies are your whole life, it’s everything you’re doing all day long. The inclination is to talk about it. So we take a lot of pressure off of people by just saying, OK, the less you know the less you have to mind yourself.”

Joe then added, “[Chris] Hemsworth’s character, Thor, doesn’t need to know what Captain America’s doing for most of Infinity War. Hemsworth reads his scenes and Evans reads his scenes. If they don’t read the rest of the movie, they don’t know what’s going on with it, then it makes them easier to have conversations with people. [We] kept it going, even more so in Endgame. [There are] more secrets in Endgame than there are in Infinity War.”

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26.