Queen Elizabeth Joined By Princess Eugenie for Easter Coin Ceremony!

Queen Elizabeth II is all smiles while posing for a photograph alongside her granddaughter Princess Eugenie at the traditional Royal Maundy Service at St George’s Chapel on Thursday (April 18) in Windsor, England.

During the Easter coin ceremony, the 92-year-old royal handed out Maundy Money to 93 men and 93 women – which celebrates The Queen’s 93 years! The Queen will turn 93 on Sunday (April 21).

The Queen also commemorated Maundy by offering alms to retired pensioners, who have been recommended by clergy and ministers of all denominations, in recognition of their service to the church and to the local community.

FYI: The Queen is wearing a Stewart Pravin outfit paired with matching hat by Rachel Trevor-Morgan.