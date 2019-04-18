Thu, 18 April 2019 at 11:26 am
Rapper Kodak Black Arrested at U.S. Border
- Rapper Kodak Black was arrested – find out why – TMZ
- Aw! See the cute note Hailey Bieber wrote to Justin – Just Jared Jr
- Which Star Wars character is George Lucas‘ favorite? – Lainey Gossip
- RIP to this child star – TooFab
- This Game of Thrones star is opening up about her mental health – MTV
- Shawn Mendes reveals why Taylor Swift is an icon – Popsugar
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Kodak Black, Newsies
Sponsored Links by ZergNet