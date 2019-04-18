Top Stories
Chris Evans' Answer to 'Who Is the Avengers' Biggest Enemy' Isn't 'Thanos'!

Chris Evans' Answer to 'Who Is the Avengers' Biggest Enemy' Isn't 'Thanos'!

Anne Hathaway Quit Being Vegan After Going Out to Dinner With This A-List Celeb

Anne Hathaway Quit Being Vegan After Going Out to Dinner With This A-List Celeb

Thu, 18 April 2019 at 3:57 pm

Sam Claflin & Freida Pinto to Star in 'Love, Wedding, Repeat'!

Sam Claflin & Freida Pinto to Star in 'Love, Wedding, Repeat'!

Sam Claflin and Freida Pinto are joining the cast of Love, Wedding, Repeat!

The two will join Eleanor Tomlinson and Olivia Munn in Dean Craig‘s romantic comedy, producers announced on Thursday (April 18).

Allan Mustafa, Jack Farthing, Joel Fry and Tim Key are also set to appear in the film.

Here’s a plot summary: on his sister Hayley’s wedding day, Jack is determined to ensure that his only living family member has the wedding of her dreams to the man she loves. But when fate lends a hand and the table seating is re-arranged, we see how one small change can drastically alter destiny leading to disastrous and hilarious consequences.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Freida Pinto, Sam Claflin

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Rob Gronkowski put a HUGE dent on the Lombardi trophy - TMZ
  • Little Mix's Perrie Edwards opens up about her struggle with anxiety - Just Jared Jr
  • Gina Rodriguez only paid off her college loans last year - TooFab
  • Filming in Los Angeles has gone down 10% since the beginning of 2019 - The Hollywood Reporter
  • These two Pretty Little Liars stars just reunited! - Just Jared Jr