Sam Claflin & Freida Pinto to Star in 'Love, Wedding, Repeat'!

Sam Claflin and Freida Pinto are joining the cast of Love, Wedding, Repeat!

The two will join Eleanor Tomlinson and Olivia Munn in Dean Craig‘s romantic comedy, producers announced on Thursday (April 18).

Allan Mustafa, Jack Farthing, Joel Fry and Tim Key are also set to appear in the film.

Here’s a plot summary: on his sister Hayley’s wedding day, Jack is determined to ensure that his only living family member has the wedding of her dreams to the man she loves. But when fate lends a hand and the table seating is re-arranged, we see how one small change can drastically alter destiny leading to disastrous and hilarious consequences.