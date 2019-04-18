Top Stories
Chris Evans' Answer to 'Who Is the Avengers' Biggest Enemy' Isn't 'Thanos'!

Anne Hathaway Quit Being Vegan After Going Out to Dinner With This A-List Celeb

Thu, 18 April 2019 at 1:20 pm

Shay Mitchell Loses a Tooth While Eating a Bagel Sandwich (Photos)

Oh no! Pretty Little Liars actress Shay Mitchell lost a tooth while eating a bagel sandwich, and she’s showing the world what happened on her Instagram Story.

“This is what happens when you eat a bagel sandwich — your tooth comes out,” Shay, 32, said while sitting in the dentist’s chair. “This is what I get for eating two bagel sandwiches. Damnit!”

She also panned the camera to show her dentist, Dr. Kevin B. Sands, and shouted him out in the caption of the video.

You can see stills of Shay’s missing tooth in the gallery…
