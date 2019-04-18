Top Stories
Sophie Turner's Hair Style Evolution Over the Years!

Sophie Turner's Hair Style Evolution Over the Years!

Sophie Turner has grown up before our very eyes – and her hair style has certainly changed over the years, too!

Best known for her role as Sansa Stark on the hit HBO series Game of Thrones since the age of 14, the British actress has gradually switched up the color and cut of her beautiful hair over the years, fro long red locks to a shorter blonde ‘do.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sophie Turner

“The hair color that is the most me is blonde. It’s my natural hair color. With red hair, I feel like a classier and more empowered woman. But when I’m blonde I feel normal and tomboy-ish, which is more my personality,” Sophie recently revealed in an interview.

Click through the gallery to see how Sophie’s hair style has changed over the years…
sophie turner hair style evolution 01 2
sophie turner hair style evolution 01 3
sophie turner hair style evolution 01 4
sophie turner hair style evolution 01 5
sophie turner hair style evolution 01
sophie turner hair style evolution 02
sophie turner hair style evolution 03
sophie turner hair style evolution 04
sophie turner hair style evolution 05
sophie turner hair style evolution 06
sophie turner hair style evolution 07
sophie turner hair style evolution 08
sophie turner hair style evolution 10
sophie turner hair style evolution 11
sophie turner hair style evolution 12
sophie turner hair style evolution 13
sophie turner hair style evolution 14
sophie turner hair style evolution 15
sophie turner hair style evolution 16
sophie turner hair style evolution 17
sophie turner hair style evolution 18
sophie turner hair style evolution 19
sophie turner hair style evolution 20
sophie turner hair style evolution 21
sophie turner hair style evolution 22
sophie turner hair style evolution 23
sophie turner hair style evolution 24
sophie turner hair style evolution 25
sophie turner hair style evolution 26
sophie turner hair style evolution 27
sophie turner hair style evolution 28
sophie turner hair style evolution 29
sophie turner hair style evolution 30
sophie turner hair style evolution 32
sophie turner hair style evolution 33
sophie turner hair style evolution 34
sophie turner hair style evolution 35
sophie turner hair style evolution 36
sophie turner hair style evolution 37
sophie turner hair style evolution 38
sophie turner hair style evolution 39
sophie turner hair style evolution 40
sophie turner hair style evolution 41
sophie turner hair style evolution 42
sophie turner hair style evolution 44
sophie turner hair style evolution 45
sophie turner hair style evolution 46
sophie turner hair style evolution 47
sophie turner hair style evolution 48
sophie turner hair style evolution 50
sophie turner hair style evolution 51
sophie turner hair style evolution 52
sophie turner hair style evolution 53

Photos: Getty Images
