Sophie Turner's Hair Style Evolution Over the Years!

Sophie Turner has grown up before our very eyes – and her hair style has certainly changed over the years, too!

Best known for her role as Sansa Stark on the hit HBO series Game of Thrones since the age of 14, the British actress has gradually switched up the color and cut of her beautiful hair over the years, fro long red locks to a shorter blonde ‘do.

“The hair color that is the most me is blonde. It’s my natural hair color. With red hair, I feel like a classier and more empowered woman. But when I’m blonde I feel normal and tomboy-ish, which is more my personality,” Sophie recently revealed in an interview.

