Taron Egerton & Jamie Bell Open Up About 'Rocketman'

Taron Egerton and Jamie Bell are on the cover of Man About Town magazine, due out in mid-April.

The two were also photographed by Brooklyn Beckham.

Here’s what the Rocketman co-stars had to say…

Taron, on playing Elton John: “I have to say, I think when your primary objective is sounding like someone, then you slightly sacrifice a purity of expression and a real humanity. It can become a little bit sterile…and I absolutely didn’t want to do that because this is about illuminating someone’s life and what’s really going on with them…so there’s inevitably a bit of Taron in there because we’re talking about the spirit of someone and about their inner life and their drug addiction, not about the way they move their mouth in an interview.”

Taron, on creative freedom: “For me, it’s really fun telling this story in a slightly less conventional way because it means you can bend the character slightly. So me running around like a lunatic and dancing as if my life depended on it in this kind of wild, anarchic way, is not necessarily something we’ve seen Elton John do before. But that’s fun. We get that little more license.”

Jamie, on the story of Rocketman: “It was very brave material in terms of the way they wanted to do this. In terms of telling this story. The movie spends many decades in Elton’s life, so to do that economically…we’ve used his music and the lyrics of his songs to try and help progress the story. And in some senses it kind of spins off into its own fantasy and its own reality. I felt that if you were going to tell the story of this man we all know…then this would be the way to tell it.”

For more from Taron and Jamie, head to ManAboutTown.tv.