Taylor Schilling, Josh Groban, & More Check Out Broadway's New Hit 'Hadestown' on Opening Night!

Taylor Schilling walks the red carpet while attending the opening night of the new Broadway musical Hadestown on Wednesday night (April 17) in New York City.

Josh Groban attended the show with his girlfriend Schuyler Helford and they met up with Chasten Buttigieg, the husband of Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg.

Chasten also met up with Jujamcyn Theaters president and fashion insider Jordan Roth and his producer husband Richie Jackson.

Josh and Ingrid Michaelson, who was at the show too, previously worked with Hadestown director Rachel Chavkin on the musical Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812.

More stars at the event included Riverdale‘s Casey Cott, 13 Reasons Why‘s Tommy Dorfman, The Other Two‘s Helene Yorke, Glee‘s Alex Newell, Smash‘s Krysta Rodriguez, and Broadway legends Ben Vereen, Daphne Rubin-Vega, and Lillias White.

Hadestown has amazing reviews and is bound to be Broadway's next big hit.