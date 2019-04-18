Top Stories
Anne Hathaway Quit Being Vegan After Going Out to Dinner With This A-List Celeb

Anne Hathaway Quit Being Vegan After Going Out to Dinner With This A-List Celeb

Hailey Bieber Writes a Sweet Message for Husband Justin Bieber!

Hailey Bieber Writes a Sweet Message for Husband Justin Bieber!

Thu, 18 April 2019 at 9:30 am

Taylor Schilling, Josh Groban, & More Check Out Broadway's New Hit 'Hadestown' on Opening Night!

Taylor Schilling, Josh Groban, & More Check Out Broadway's New Hit 'Hadestown' on Opening Night!

Taylor Schilling walks the red carpet while attending the opening night of the new Broadway musical Hadestown on Wednesday night (April 17) in New York City.

Josh Groban attended the show with his girlfriend Schuyler Helford and they met up with Chasten Buttigieg, the husband of Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg.

Chasten also met up with Jujamcyn Theaters president and fashion insider Jordan Roth and his producer husband Richie Jackson.

Josh and Ingrid Michaelson, who was at the show too, previously worked with Hadestown director Rachel Chavkin on the musical Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812.

More stars at the event included Riverdale‘s Casey Cott, 13 Reasons Why‘s Tommy Dorfman, The Other Two‘s Helene Yorke, Glee‘s Alex Newell, Smash‘s Krysta Rodriguez, and Broadway legends Ben Vereen, Daphne Rubin-Vega, and Lillias White.

Hadestown has amazing reviews and is bound to be Broadway’s next big hit. Get your tickets now on Ticketmaster!
Just Jared on Facebook
hadestown opening night guests 01
hadestown opening night guests 02
hadestown opening night guests 03
hadestown opening night guests 04
hadestown opening night guests 05
hadestown opening night guests 06
hadestown opening night guests 07
hadestown opening night guests 08
hadestown opening night guests 09
hadestown opening night guests 10
hadestown opening night guests 11
hadestown opening night guests 12
hadestown opening night guests 13
hadestown opening night guests 14
hadestown opening night guests 15
hadestown opening night guests 16
hadestown opening night guests 17
hadestown opening night guests 18
hadestown opening night guests 19
hadestown opening night guests 20
hadestown opening night guests 21
hadestown opening night guests 22
hadestown opening night guests 23
hadestown opening night guests 24
hadestown opening night guests 25
hadestown opening night guests 26
hadestown opening night guests 27
hadestown opening night guests 28
hadestown opening night guests 29
hadestown opening night guests 30
hadestown opening night guests 31

Photos: WENN, INSTARimages.com
Posted to: Alex Newell, Ben Vereen, Broadway, Casey Cott, Chasten Buttigieg, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Hadestown, Helene Yorke, Ingrid Michaelson, jordan roth, Josh Groban, Krysta Rodriguez, Lillias White, Richie Jackson, Schuyler Helford, Taylor Schilling, Tommy Dorfman

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Rob Gronkowski put a HUGE dent on the Lombardi trophy - TMZ
  • Little Mix's Perrie Edwards opens up about her struggle with anxiety - Just Jared Jr
  • Gina Rodriguez only paid off her college loans last year - TooFab
  • Filming in Los Angeles has gone down 10% since the beginning of 2019 - The Hollywood Reporter
  • These two Pretty Little Liars stars just reunited! - Just Jared Jr