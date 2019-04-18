Top Stories
Anne Hathaway Quit Being Vegan After Going Out to Dinner With This A-List Celeb

Hailey Bieber Writes a Sweet Message for Husband Justin Bieber!

Tessa Thompson Teases Possibility of Another 'Thor' Movie

Tessa Thompson checks her phone as she steps out to do some shopping on Rodeo Drive on Wednesday afternoon (April 17) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 35-year-old actress kept things casual in an all black outfit as she enjoyed an afternoon of retail therapy.

During a recent interview, Tessa teased the possibility of another Thor movie!

“I heard that a pitch has happened for [another Thor film],” Tessa shared with The LA Times. “I don’t know how real that intel is, but I hear that the pitch has happened. I think the idea is Taika [Waititi] would come back.”

Tessa‘s character Valkyrie was first introduced in the third film in the franchise Thor: Ragnarok.

She didn’t join Chris Hemsworth in Avengers: Infinity War, but she will be returning for Avengers: Endgame.

The film hits theaters on Friday, April 26.
