Top Stories
Chris Evans' Answer to 'Who Is the Avengers' Biggest Enemy' Isn't 'Thanos'!

Chris Evans' Answer to 'Who Is the Avengers' Biggest Enemy' Isn't 'Thanos'!

Anne Hathaway Quit Being Vegan After Going Out to Dinner With This A-List Celeb

Anne Hathaway Quit Being Vegan After Going Out to Dinner With This A-List Celeb

Thu, 18 April 2019 at 12:16 pm

The Jonas Brothers Will Perform at Billboard Music Awards 2019!

The Jonas Brothers Will Perform at Billboard Music Awards 2019!

The Jonas Brothers are returning to the stage!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of The Jonas Brothers

The “Sucker” trio will be performing at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on May 1 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, the show’s producers confirmed on Thursday (April 18).

The group will perform their No. 1 smash, “Sucker,” on the show. It will also be their first televised awards show performance in a decade!

Previously announced performers include BTS, Halsey, Kelly Clarkson, Lauren Daigle, Khalid, Sam Smith and Normani, as well as 2019 Icon Award recipient Mariah Carey.

Click here to see the full list of nominees!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2019 Billboard Music Awards, Joe Jonas, Jonas Brothers, Kevin Jonas, Nick Jonas

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Rob Gronkowski put a HUGE dent on the Lombardi trophy - TMZ
  • Little Mix's Perrie Edwards opens up about her struggle with anxiety - Just Jared Jr
  • Gina Rodriguez only paid off her college loans last year - TooFab
  • Filming in Los Angeles has gone down 10% since the beginning of 2019 - The Hollywood Reporter
  • These two Pretty Little Liars stars just reunited! - Just Jared Jr