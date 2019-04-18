The Jonas Brothers Will Perform at Billboard Music Awards 2019!

The Jonas Brothers are returning to the stage!

The “Sucker” trio will be performing at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on May 1 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, the show’s producers confirmed on Thursday (April 18).

The group will perform their No. 1 smash, “Sucker,” on the show. It will also be their first televised awards show performance in a decade!

Previously announced performers include BTS, Halsey, Kelly Clarkson, Lauren Daigle, Khalid, Sam Smith and Normani, as well as 2019 Icon Award recipient Mariah Carey.

