'Toy Story 4' Releases New Poster & Trailer Ahead of Release Date - Watch Here!

Toy Story 4 is just a few short months away from hitting theaters!

Disney/Pixar just released a new teaser trailer from the upcoming movie and it shows Woody, Buzz, and the rest of the gang gearing up to face their latest obstacle: a cat.

The movie features returning voice cast members including Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, and Joan Cusack, as Woody, Buzz, and Jessie, along with Don Rickles, Estelle Harris, Wallace Shawn, John Ratzenberger, Jeff Pidgeon, Blake Clark, and Tony Hale.

Toy Story 4 will be released on June 21. Watch the new trailer now!