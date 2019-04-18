Top Stories
Chris Evans' Answer to 'Who Is the Avengers' Biggest Enemy' Isn't 'Thanos'!

Chris Evans' Answer to 'Who Is the Avengers' Biggest Enemy' Isn't 'Thanos'!

Anne Hathaway Quit Being Vegan After Going Out to Dinner With This A-List Celeb

Anne Hathaway Quit Being Vegan After Going Out to Dinner With This A-List Celeb

Thu, 18 April 2019 at 7:08 pm

'Toy Story 4' Releases New Poster & Trailer Ahead of Release Date - Watch Here!

'Toy Story 4' Releases New Poster & Trailer Ahead of Release Date - Watch Here!

Toy Story 4 is just a few short months away from hitting theaters!

Disney/Pixar just released a new teaser trailer from the upcoming movie and it shows Woody, Buzz, and the rest of the gang gearing up to face their latest obstacle: a cat.

The movie features returning voice cast members including Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, and Joan Cusack, as Woody, Buzz, and Jessie, along with Don Rickles, Estelle Harris, Wallace Shawn, John Ratzenberger, Jeff Pidgeon, Blake Clark, and Tony Hale.

Toy Story 4 will be released on June 21. Watch the new trailer now!
Just Jared on Facebook
toy story 4 releases new poster trailer ahead of release date

Photos: Disney/Pixar
Posted to: Disney, Movies, Toy Story, Toy Story 4, Trailer

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Rob Gronkowski put a HUGE dent on the Lombardi trophy - TMZ
  • Little Mix's Perrie Edwards opens up about her struggle with anxiety - Just Jared Jr
  • Gina Rodriguez only paid off her college loans last year - TooFab
  • Filming in Los Angeles has gone down 10% since the beginning of 2019 - The Hollywood Reporter
  • These two Pretty Little Liars stars just reunited! - Just Jared Jr