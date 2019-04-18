Top Stories
Thu, 18 April 2019 at 7:27 pm

Victoria's Secret's Newest Angel Alexina Graham Launches New Collection in Nashville!

Alexina Graham is all smiles while posing with a bra at the launch of the new Incredible by Victoria’s Secret collection on Thursday (April 18) at Green Hills Mall in Nashville, Tenn.

The 29-year-old English model is the newest Victoria’s Secret Angel and she was joined at the event by YouTube singer/songwriter Erika Costell.

After three models were promoted to the role of “Angel” in the past month, there are currently 16 angels. Check out our post on the full lineup to see everyone who received the coveted position.
Photos: courtesy of Victoria’s Secret
