Pitch Perfect's Anna Camp & Skylar Astin Split After 2 Years of Marriage

Pretty Little Liars' Tyler Blackburn Comes Out as Queer

Every Celeb in Lil Dicky's 'Earth' Music Video Revealed!

Reading This Story Will Make You Love Pharrell Williams So Much More!

Fri, 19 April 2019 at 9:03 pm

Adele & Husband Simon Konecki to Divorce After Over 7 Years Together

Adele and her husband Simon Konecki have sadly separated.

The 28-year-old superstar and the 45-year-old businessman confirmed the news through the singer’s representatives Benny Tarantini and Carl Fysh.

Adele and her partner have separated. They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment,” the reps told the Associated Press.

Adele and Simon began dating at the end of 2011 but kept their relationship extremely private.

They confirmed their marriage during Adele‘s Grammy acceptance speech back in 2017.

The former couple share six-year-old son Angelo.
