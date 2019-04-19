Amanda Bynes Is 'Doing Great' After Entering Mental Health Facility

Amanda Bynes is doing much better after entering a treatment center earlier this year.

The 33-year-old actress’ family attorney told People that Amanda is “doing great” and taking time to work on herself.

Attorney Tamar Arminak explained that after Amanda‘s Paper Magazine feature she realized that “she really wasn’t feeling like herself all of [the] sudden and that she wanted to address that.”

She told Access, “Right now, her day-to-day is really just focusing on her well-being. She’s exercising, yoga. She’s really focusing in on herself, which is very, very important. I know that she will be sure this time around to focus on herself and get better before she leaves the treatment center or wherever she’s seeking help currently.”

We’re glad to hear Amanda is doing so much better!

