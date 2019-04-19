Top Stories
Fri, 19 April 2019 at 7:00 am

Amber Rose is Showing Off Her Growing Baby Bump!

Amber Rose is Showing Off Her Growing Baby Bump!

Amber Rose stops by pal Tyga‘s music video set on Thursday (April 18) in Los Angeles.

The 35-year-old model and activist showed off her growing baby bump in a snug top and black jeans as she spent the afternoon helping out her friend with his new music video.

Earlier this month, Amber revealed that she and boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards were expecting their first child together!

The other day, Amber took to Instagram to share a video of herself cuddling her growing little bump.

Baking 🤰🏼

