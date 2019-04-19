Andy Cohen Talks Being A New Dad on 'Fallon': 'I Was Freaked Out About The Stroller'

Andy Cohen made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday (April 18) and opened up about being a new dad to his baby boy, Benjamin Cohen!

“I worry that I’m going to squeeze him too hard,” the 50-year-old talk show host expressed as Jimmy pulled up a picture of him.

“It’s so great, it’s been such a journey and it’s been so interesting trying to just figure out how to do everything,” Andy said about being a new dad. “Like take him outside, ‘I’m like how do I do this? How do I take him outside?’”

“I was putting him in the Baby Bjorn at first. This stroller was sitting there kind of taunting me in the corner of the room,” Andy continued. “I was kind of freaked out about the stroller. I thought I’m going to look so weird pushing a stroller… it just seemed odd to me.”

Andy also talked about texting Cher while touring with Anderson Cooper for their new show, Deeper Talk and More Shallow Tales, and he celebrates 10 years of Watch What Happens Live.



