Anne Hathaway Had One Week To Prepare British Accent for 'The Hustle'

Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson hit the couch alongside Jodie Comer and Daniel Radcliffe as they film their appearance on The Graham Norton Show, airing tonight (April 19)!

While on the show, the 36-year-old Oscar-winning actress admits she only learned she would have to use a British accent in her new film The Hustle a week before shooting.

“I found out I had to do it a week before we started shooting. I thought if I didn’t do it, it wouldn’t make a difference, but the director insisted,” Anne reveals. “I’ve done it before and it hasn’t always gone well, and it is so stressful to see someone struggle through an accent, so I got a dialect coach and made the best of it.”

Rebel, who is also the film’s producer, joks that she had no challenges: “As the producer, I gave her all the accents and I was cast as Australian, so I did no prep!”



