Anne Hathaway & Rebel Wilson Head Out While Promoting 'The Hustle' in London

Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson are on the move!

The Hustle co-stars were spotted leaving for the day on Thursday (April 18) in London, United Kingdom.

The two are set to appear on The Graham Norton Show together alongside Jodie Comer, Daniel Radcliffe and Mabel on Friday (April 19).

The movie, out on May 10, follows two female scam artists (Hathaway and Wilson), one low rent and the other high class, who team up to take down the dirty rotten men who have wronged them.