Top Stories
Pitch Perfect's Anna Camp &amp; Skylar Astin Split After 2 Years of Marriage

Pitch Perfect's Anna Camp & Skylar Astin Split After 2 Years of Marriage

Every Celeb in Lil Dicky's 'Earth' Music Video Revealed!

Every Celeb in Lil Dicky's 'Earth' Music Video Revealed!

Suri Cruise Just Celebrated a Milestone Birthday!

Suri Cruise Just Celebrated a Milestone Birthday!

Fri, 19 April 2019 at 3:16 pm

Ariana Grande & Beyonce Made the Same Amount for Headlining Coachella Performances (Report)

Ariana Grande & Beyonce Made the Same Amount for Headlining Coachella Performances (Report)

Ariana Grande and Beyonce both brought in serious cash with their Coachella performances!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ariana Grande

Despite rumors suggesting that Ariana made double the amount as Beyonce, the two were both paid the same $8 million according to The Blast on Friday (August 19).

According to the report, both of the superstars had contracts structured “exactly the same way: $4 million for the first weekend and another $4 million for the second.”

“I definitely pushed myself further than I knew I could and I’ve learned a very valuable lesson. I will never, never push myself that far again. I feel like I’m just a new woman in a new chapter of my life and I’m not even trying to be who I was,” Beyonce said of her history-making set in her new special, Homecoming. See what else she said!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Ariana Grande, Beyonce Knowles, Coachella

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Pauly D is collecting fan mail to bring to Mike "The Siutation" in prison - TMZ
  • Ross Lynch responds to fake nudes leak - Just Jared Jr
  • Kelly Clarkson denies a feud between she and this fellow American Idol alum - TooFab
  • Leslie Jones is breaking down Game of Thrones - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out who Justin Bieber is calling out - Just Jared Jr