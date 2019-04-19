Ariana Grande & Beyonce Made the Same Amount for Headlining Coachella Performances (Report)

Ariana Grande and Beyonce both brought in serious cash with their Coachella performances!

Despite rumors suggesting that Ariana made double the amount as Beyonce, the two were both paid the same $8 million according to The Blast on Friday (August 19).

According to the report, both of the superstars had contracts structured “exactly the same way: $4 million for the first weekend and another $4 million for the second.”

“I definitely pushed myself further than I knew I could and I’ve learned a very valuable lesson. I will never, never push myself that far again. I feel like I’m just a new woman in a new chapter of my life and I’m not even trying to be who I was,” Beyonce said of her history-making set in her new special, Homecoming. See what else she said!