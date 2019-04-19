Top Stories
Pitch Perfect's Anna Camp & Skylar Astin Split After 2 Years of Marriage

Every Celeb in Lil Dicky's 'Earth' Music Video Revealed!

Suri Cruise Just Celebrated a Milestone Birthday!

Fri, 19 April 2019 at 12:44 pm

Ariel Winter, Olivia Holt, & More Stars Make a Difference at We Day!

Ariel Winter, Olivia Holt, & More Stars Make a Difference at We Day!

Ariel Winter and Olivia Holt take the stage during WE Day!

The 21-year-old Modern Family actress and the Cloak & Dagger star, also 21, teamed up for the event held at Tacoma Dome on Thursday (April 18) in Tacoma, Wash.

They were joined by Good Witch actress Bailee Madison, Bunk’d actress Skai Jackson, ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer, Black‑ish actor Marcus Scribner, and “Level Up” singer Ciara.

Also in attendance were Stranger Things actor Gaten Matarazzo, retired professional basketball player Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, A Quiet Place actress Millicent Simmonds, pop duo MKTO, and “Sleep” singer Johnny Orlando.

“WE Day is the Olympics for change-makers,” according to the official website. “The Academy Awards for real people who are making a difference. It fills stadiums around the globe. It’s live-streamed. It’s broadcast. WE Day is a powerful, life-changing experience with world-renowned speakers and performers, mixed with real inspirational stories of change.”

Kareem said while on stage with Marcus, “When you show the integrity of your issue and what you’re willing to suffer in order to make your issue known, people will respect you and they will listen to you.”

Watch a clip from Bailee‘s speech below!

10+ pictures inside of Ariel Winter, Olivia Holt, and more at the event…

Credit: Mat Hayward; Photos: Backgrid USA, Getty
