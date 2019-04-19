Beyonce's Deal With Netflix Is Reportedly Worth $60 Million

Beyonce signed a deal with Netflix and it had an incredible price tag!

The 37-year-old superstar was reportedly paid $60 million for her three-project deal with the streaming giant.

Homecoming, the first of the specials, just debuted and chronicles Bey‘s incredible 2018 Coachella performance.

Beyonce served as executive producer, writer and director of the project, which reportedly brought in around $20 million.

It has not yet been announced what Beyonce and Netflix have planned for the remaining two projects, but it is rumored they will also include a music companion.