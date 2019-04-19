Top Stories
Suri Cruise Just Celebrated a Milestone Birthday!

Bella Thorne Gets Cozy with New Man Shortly After Split from Mod Sun

Shay Mitchell Loses a Tooth While Eating a Bagel Sandwich (Photos)

Fri, 19 April 2019 at 1:46 am

Carly Rae Jepsen: 'Julien' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Carly Rae Jepsen is gearing up to drop her next album!

The 33-year-old singer just dropped her new single “Julien” – which is the latest single off of her upcoming album Dedicated.

“Julien is the song that taught me the heart and direction of this album. Couldn’t keep him for myself any longer. 🎉 Now if you pre-order #Dedicated, ‘Julien’ will be available right away! 🎶,” Carly tweeted after the song was released.

Carly will be releasing Dedicated on May 17.

You can pre-order Carly‘s upcoming album Dedicated off of iTunes here and you can stream “Julien” now!

Check out the lyrics inside…
