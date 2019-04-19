Carly Rae Jepsen: 'Julien' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Carly Rae Jepsen is gearing up to drop her next album!

The 33-year-old singer just dropped her new single “Julien” – which is the latest single off of her upcoming album Dedicated.

“Julien is the song that taught me the heart and direction of this album. Couldn’t keep him for myself any longer. 🎉 Now if you pre-order #Dedicated, ‘Julien’ will be available right away! 🎶,” Carly tweeted after the song was released.

Carly will be releasing Dedicated on May 17.

