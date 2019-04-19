Chad Michael Murray Made Out With Jamie Lee Curtis - Watch!

Chad Michael Murray locked lips with Jamie Lee Curtis!

The Riverdale star made an appearance on Busy Tonight on Thursday night (April 18).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chad Michael Murray

During his appearance, Chad attempted to get creative with Busy‘s daughter Cricket‘s hair. He also talked about a wild fan encounter, and his love for fatherhood.

Plus, the former Freaky Friday actor dropped a major bombshell and recalled a nerve-racking moment leading up to a Lindsay Lohan kissing scene.

“I was Lindsay Lohan’s first kiss and Jamie Lee Curtis was there, and was trying to settle the situation because Lindsay was nervous…so we go and sit in Jamie’s trailer and she is like, just kiss him…and she grabs me by the back of the head and makes out with me,” he revealed.

Watch his appearance!



Chad Michael Murray Made Out With Jamie Lee Curtis!



Chad Michael Murray Tries to Style Busy’s Daughter’s Hair



Chad Michael Murray Signed Breasts Then What Happened?!