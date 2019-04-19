Top Stories
Fri, 19 April 2019 at 9:50 am

'Chilling Adventures' Star Luke Cook Shows Off His Hot Bod & Dresses as Sabrina in Photo Shoot! (Exclusive)

Luke Cook is striking a pose for a good cause!

The 32-year-old actor, who plays Lucifer on Netflix’s The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, posed for the #DreamLoudOfficial campaign, and we’re giving Just Jared readers an exclusive first look.

The campaign was launched to help save art and music programs in schools.

Luke will be taking over the Sabrina Netflix Instagram on Friday (April 19), and he’ll be sharing behind-the-scenes footage from filming.

“The shoot was amazing. He dressed up as Sabrina for shots, screaming ‘I am Sabrina Spellman’ like she does on the show!” said photographer Brad Everett Young.

“Each time i work with Luke, I never know what’s coming in the door. He’s always so energetic and brings so much to the table. He’s a very talented human being.”

Check out the pictures! And for more about the campaign, click here.
Photos: Brad Everett Young
