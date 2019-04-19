Top Stories
Pitch Perfect's Anna Camp & Skylar Astin Split After 2 Years of Marriage

Every Celeb in Lil Dicky's 'Earth' Music Video Revealed!

Suri Cruise Just Celebrated a Milestone Birthday!

Fri, 19 April 2019 at 3:50 pm

Chris Brown & Nicki Minaj Will Tour Together in the Fall

Chris Brown & Nicki Minaj Will Tour Together in the Fall

Nicki Minaj and Chris Brown are heading out on the road together.

The two entertainers, who just linked up for their collaboration “Wobble Up” with G-Eazy, will be going on tour this fall, Variety confirmed on Friday (April 19).

There is no itinerary set jut yet, and it’s not yet known if the two are co-headliners. The Prudential Center in New Jersey has already scheduled a date for September 13 with Chris as the top-billed artist and Nicki as a featured act.

In addition to “Wobble Up,” the two have several collaborations including “Right By My Side” and “Love Me.”
Photos: Getty Images
