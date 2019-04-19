Chris Brown & Nicki Minaj Will Tour Together in the Fall

Nicki Minaj and Chris Brown are heading out on the road together.

The two entertainers, who just linked up for their collaboration “Wobble Up” with G-Eazy, will be going on tour this fall, Variety confirmed on Friday (April 19).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nicki Minaj

There is no itinerary set jut yet, and it’s not yet known if the two are co-headliners. The Prudential Center in New Jersey has already scheduled a date for September 13 with Chris as the top-billed artist and Nicki as a featured act.

In addition to “Wobble Up,” the two have several collaborations including “Right By My Side” and “Love Me.”