Fri, 19 April 2019 at 7:19 pm

Dakota Johnson Meets Up With Her Trainer in Los Angeles

Dakota Johnson Meets Up With Her Trainer in Los Angeles

Dakota Johnson dedicated the day to health and fitness!

The 29-year-old actress was spotted leaving Earthbar after grabbing a smoothie on Friday afternoon (April 19) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Dakota looked cute and casual in black leggings paired with a vintage tee and sneakers.

Later, Dakota met up with her trainer and was seen picking up a new blender and copies of his book.

Earlier in the week, Dakota was spotted picking up boyfriend Chris Martin following a shirtless hike in Los Angeles. Check out the photos!
  • Mercyneal

    She’s a chain smoker. She needs to quit now, cause all that “training” isn’t going to do anything