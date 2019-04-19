Top Stories
Suri Cruise Just Celebrated a Milestone Birthday!

Suri Cruise Just Celebrated a Milestone Birthday!

Bella Thorne Gets Cozy with New Man Shortly After Split from Mod Sun

Bella Thorne Gets Cozy with New Man Shortly After Split from Mod Sun

Shay Mitchell Loses a Tooth While Eating a Bagel Sandwich (Photos)

Shay Mitchell Loses a Tooth While Eating a Bagel Sandwich (Photos)

Fri, 19 April 2019 at 1:50 am

Diane Kruger Glams Up for 'JT LeRoy' New York Screening!

Diane Kruger Glams Up for 'JT LeRoy' New York Screening!

Diane Kruger looks gorgeous while stepping out for a screening of her movie JT LeRoy on Thursday night (April 18) at the Roxy Cinema in New York City.

The 42-year-old actress was joined at the event by the film’s writer and director Justin Kelly, as well as subject Savannah Knoop.

Kristen Stewart stars in the movie as Savannah, who spent six years pretending to be the celebrated author JT LeRoy, the made-up literary persona of her sister-in-law.

JT LeRoy, which played at the Toronto Film Festival last year, hits theaters on April 26.
Just Jared on Facebook
diane kruger jt leroy screening 01
diane kruger jt leroy screening 02
diane kruger jt leroy screening 03
diane kruger jt leroy screening 04
diane kruger jt leroy screening 05
diane kruger jt leroy screening 06
diane kruger jt leroy screening 07
diane kruger jt leroy screening 08
diane kruger jt leroy screening 09
diane kruger jt leroy screening 10
diane kruger jt leroy screening 11
diane kruger jt leroy screening 12
diane kruger jt leroy screening 13
diane kruger jt leroy screening 14
diane kruger jt leroy screening 15
diane kruger jt leroy screening 16
diane kruger jt leroy screening 17
diane kruger jt leroy screening 18
diane kruger jt leroy screening 19
diane kruger jt leroy screening 20
diane kruger jt leroy screening 21
diane kruger jt leroy screening 22
diane kruger jt leroy screening 23
diane kruger jt leroy screening 24
diane kruger jt leroy screening 25

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Diane Kruger

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Rob Gronkowski put a HUGE dent on the Lombardi trophy - TMZ
  • Little Mix's Perrie Edwards opens up about her struggle with anxiety - Just Jared Jr
  • Gina Rodriguez only paid off her college loans last year - TooFab
  • Filming in Los Angeles has gone down 10% since the beginning of 2019 - The Hollywood Reporter
  • These two Pretty Little Liars stars just reunited! - Just Jared Jr