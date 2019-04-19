Diane Kruger Glams Up for 'JT LeRoy' New York Screening!

Diane Kruger looks gorgeous while stepping out for a screening of her movie JT LeRoy on Thursday night (April 18) at the Roxy Cinema in New York City.

The 42-year-old actress was joined at the event by the film’s writer and director Justin Kelly, as well as subject Savannah Knoop.

Kristen Stewart stars in the movie as Savannah, who spent six years pretending to be the celebrated author JT LeRoy, the made-up literary persona of her sister-in-law.

JT LeRoy, which played at the Toronto Film Festival last year, hits theaters on April 26.