Dinah Jane: 'Dinah Jane 1' EP Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Dinah Jane‘s EP is out now!

The 21-year-old former Fifth Harmony member just dropped her three-track EP Dinah Jane 1.

Dinah Jane 1 is the first solo project Dinah has released since 5H disbanded in 2018.

“I’m so much of a closed book. I do not want anyone knowing what’s going on in my life,” Dinah shared with Billboard about her new music. “I’m very private and to myself, but I found out that expressing my story and what I’ve gone through is so much easier to come out through my music. It was very therapeutic, and in making these records, I found so much comfort and such relief. I feel so relieved just getting this all off my chest.”

You can download Dinah Jane 1 off of iTunes here and stream it below!