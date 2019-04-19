Top Stories
Suri Cruise Just Celebrated a Milestone Birthday!

Bella Thorne Gets Cozy with New Man Shortly After Split from Mod Sun

Shay Mitchell Loses a Tooth While Eating a Bagel Sandwich (Photos)

Fri, 19 April 2019

Every Celeb in Lil Dicky's 'Earth' Music Video Revealed!

The new song “Earth” by Lil Dicky has one of the most epic music videos we’ve ever seen and so many celebs make cameos in it!

There are over 30 stars who join the 31-year-old rapper on the track and we’re listing them all out here for you to see who is who.

Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Halsey, John Legend, and Shawn Mendes are just some of the many superstars who are helping raise awareness for climate change with the new video.

Leonardo DiCaprio is featured at the end of the video and he says, “This might be my favorite song ever.”

For more information on how to change the world go to WeLoveTheEarth.org.

Click through the slideshow to see every celeb featured in the video…
