Pitch Perfect's Anna Camp &amp; Skylar Astin Split After 2 Years of Marriage

Every Celeb in Lil Dicky's 'Earth' Music Video Revealed!

Suri Cruise Just Celebrated a Milestone Birthday!

Fri, 19 April 2019 at 1:00 pm

In Memoriam: 9 'Harry Potter' Actors Who Have Sadly Passed Away Since Filming

The first Harry Potter film, Chris Columbus‘s Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, hit theaters almost 18 years ago.

Since then – seven movies later – we have sadly lost some of the talented actors who brought some of our favorite characters to life in the franchise.

Fortunately, J.K. Rowling‘s magical world will live forever and *always* in our hearts thanks to their brilliant performances.

We’re taking a look back at some of the Harry Potter stars who have sadly died since filming.

Wands up.

Click through the slideshow to remember the Harry Potter actors who have passed away…
Photos: Getty, WENN
