James Corden & Andrew Garfield Audition for 'Game of Thrones' in Hilarious 'Late Late Show' Sketch!

James Corden and Andrew Garfield do everything they can to try and land roles on HBO’s Game of Thrones in this new The Late Late Show sketch, which debuted last night (April 18)!

The talk-show host and the 35-year-old actor reveal their many auditions for several Game of Thrones characters, including Jon Snow, Jaime Lannister and Hodor.

When all their auditions fail, James and Andrew both get nude, offering to play literally any character who takes off their clothes.

Andrew later hits the couch alongside guest Lake Bell to promote his new film Under The Silver Lake. He also spoke with James about his love for the movie White Men Can’t Jump and revealed that Lake‘s husband Scott Campbell almost once gave him a tattoo.



James & Andrew Garfield Can’t Land ‘Game of Thrones’ Roles

Click inside to watch the rest of Andrew Garfield’s appearance on Late Late Show…



Lake Bell’s Husband Nearly Tattooed Andrew Garfield



Andrew Garfield Once It Lived Out ‘White Men Can’t Jump’