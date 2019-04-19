Jenna Dewan Says Boyfriend Steve Kazee Turned Her into a Huge WWE Fan - Watch Now!

Jenna Dewan is opening up about her newfound love for pro-wrestling!

The 38-year-old World of Dance host stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show to chat with guest host John Cena about how much she knows about him and the WWE – thanks to boyfriend Steve Kazee.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jenna Dewan

“So Steve, my boyfriend, is a huge wrestling fan and he got me so into it that I watched Wrestlemania by myself,” Jenna shares. “He wasn’t even in town but I had to know if Becky Lynch was going to beat Ronda Rousey.”

You can catch Jenna‘s full interview on Ellen when it airs on Friday, April 19.