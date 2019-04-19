Top Stories
Suri Cruise Just Celebrated a Milestone Birthday!

Suri Cruise Just Celebrated a Milestone Birthday!

Bella Thorne Gets Cozy with New Man Shortly After Split from Mod Sun

Bella Thorne Gets Cozy with New Man Shortly After Split from Mod Sun

Shay Mitchell Loses a Tooth While Eating a Bagel Sandwich (Photos)

Shay Mitchell Loses a Tooth While Eating a Bagel Sandwich (Photos)

Fri, 19 April 2019 at 3:33 am

Jenna Dewan Says Boyfriend Steve Kazee Turned Her into a Huge WWE Fan - Watch Now!

Jenna Dewan Says Boyfriend Steve Kazee Turned Her into a Huge WWE Fan - Watch Now!

Jenna Dewan is opening up about her newfound love for pro-wrestling!

The 38-year-old World of Dance host stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show to chat with guest host John Cena about how much she knows about him and the WWE – thanks to boyfriend Steve Kazee.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jenna Dewan

“So Steve, my boyfriend, is a huge wrestling fan and he got me so into it that I watched Wrestlemania by myself,” Jenna shares. “He wasn’t even in town but I had to know if Becky Lynch was going to beat Ronda Rousey.”

You can catch Jenna‘s full interview on Ellen when it airs on Friday, April 19.
Just Jared on Facebook
jenna dewan steve kazee turner her into wwe fan 01
jenna dewan steve kazee turner her into wwe fan 02
jenna dewan steve kazee turner her into wwe fan 03
jenna dewan steve kazee turner her into wwe fan 04
jenna dewan steve kazee turner her into wwe fan 05

Photos: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Posted to: Jenna Dewan, John Cena, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Pauly D is collecting fan mail to bring to Mike "The Siutation" in prison - TMZ
  • Ross Lynch responds to fake nudes leak - Just Jared Jr
  • Kelly Clarkson denies a feud between she and this fellow American Idol alum - TooFab
  • Leslie Jones is breaking down Game of Thrones - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out who Justin Bieber is calling out - Just Jared Jr