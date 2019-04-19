Top Stories
Pitch Perfect's Anna Camp &amp; Skylar Astin Split After 2 Years of Marriage

Pitch Perfect's Anna Camp & Skylar Astin Split After 2 Years of Marriage

Every Celeb in Lil Dicky's 'Earth' Music Video Revealed!

Every Celeb in Lil Dicky's 'Earth' Music Video Revealed!

Suri Cruise Just Celebrated a Milestone Birthday!

Suri Cruise Just Celebrated a Milestone Birthday!

Fri, 19 April 2019 at 4:52 pm

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Take the Kids to a Dog Adoption Center in Miami!

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Take the Kids to a Dog Adoption Center in Miami!

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are taking a look at some furry friends!

The newly engaged couple was spotted taking their children (not pictured) to Paws 4 U Rescue on Friday (April 19) in Miami, Fla.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Lopez

Are they planning to get a new puppy together? The family was seen leaving the shelter empty-handed – but they might be getting ready to adopt soon!

Earlier in the day, Jennifer put her fit body on display as she made her way to the gym. She’s preparing for her It’s My Party Tour in celebration of her 50th birthday – get all the details, ticket information and see the tour dates!
Just Jared on Facebook
jennifer lopez alex rodgriguez april 2019 01
jennifer lopez alex rodgriguez april 2019 02
jennifer lopez alex rodgriguez april 2019 03
jennifer lopez alex rodgriguez april 2019 04
jennifer lopez alex rodgriguez april 2019 05

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Pauly D is collecting fan mail to bring to Mike "The Siutation" in prison - TMZ
  • Ross Lynch responds to fake nudes leak - Just Jared Jr
  • Kelly Clarkson denies a feud between she and this fellow American Idol alum - TooFab
  • Leslie Jones is breaking down Game of Thrones - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out who Justin Bieber is calling out - Just Jared Jr