Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Take the Kids to a Dog Adoption Center in Miami!

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are taking a look at some furry friends!

The newly engaged couple was spotted taking their children (not pictured) to Paws 4 U Rescue on Friday (April 19) in Miami, Fla.

Are they planning to get a new puppy together? The family was seen leaving the shelter empty-handed – but they might be getting ready to adopt soon!

Earlier in the day, Jennifer put her fit body on display as she made her way to the gym. She’s preparing for her It’s My Party Tour in celebration of her 50th birthday – get all the details, ticket information and see the tour dates!