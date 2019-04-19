John Cena Guest Hosts 'EllenMania 35' - Watch Now!

John Cena is taking over!

The WWE superstar and actor guest hosted The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday (April 19).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of John Cena

During his appearance, John kicked off the show and showed off his softer side in a new opening he created.

He also interviewed his Blockers co-star, Leslie Mann, and admitted he gets embarrassed around her and Judd Apatow for a funny reason. Then, they put on their sumo suits for a game of “Su’Move It, Move It.”

Later, John sat down with Jenna Dewan and talked about her new book, Gracefully You: How to Live Your Best Life Every Day.

Watch his appearance!



John Cena Hosts EllenMania 35



Leslie Mann Talks About John Cena’s ‘Butt Meat’



Leslie Mann and John Cena Suit Up for ‘Su’Move It, Move It’



Jenna Dewan’s Boyfriend Made Her Into a Wrestling Fan