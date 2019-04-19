Top Stories
Fri, 19 April 2019 at 9:51 am

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Explains Why a 'Seinfeld' Reunion Isn't Happening

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is on the cover of the latest issue of PorterEdit, out now.

Here’s what the Veep star had to say…

On hiding some of her many awards under her bed: “I don’t want to keep them all in one spot – that feels sort of show-off-y. So I have some out…but others are tucked away under a bed.”

On joining the cast of NBC’s Saturday Night Live in 1982 – and why it was not a happy experience: “It was so misogynistic and not female-friendly whatsoever. But I was also 21 and unprepared to be there as a performer. A mash-up of those two very negative things made it a hard time, but I learned a lot.”

On why she has no desire to do a Seinfeld reunion: “I don’t want to sully it. It was pretty special and it’s been a long time now. You don’t want to f–k something like that up.”

For more from Julia, head to net-a-porter.com.
julia louis dreyfus porter edit april 2019 01
julia louis dreyfus porter edit april 2019 02
julia louis dreyfus porter edit april 2019 03

Photos: PorterEdit
