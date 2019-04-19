Justin Theroux Gets Cozy With Female Acquaintance After Dinner

Does Justin Theroux have a new woman in his life?

The 47-year-old The Spy Who Dumped Me actor was spotted taking a late-night walk after dinner on Thursday (April 18) in New York City.

He was joined by a female acquaintance, whom he reportedly walked arm-in-arm with and pulled close to him as they strolled. They looked to be in a good mood while chatting and laughing together.

Justin donned a yellow jacket, matching shoes, and white pants.

Last week, Justin announced that his dog Kuma had landed her first magazine cover alongside him!

“🚨 BREAKING: 🚨 Young Supermodel KUMA THEROUX lands HER FIRST COVER at the age of just THREE w/@noblemanmagazine !!!” Justin captioned a slideshow of pics on Instagram. “Too young to model? The enigmatic canine FINALLY breaks her silence on: Pet adoption, no-kill shelters and her DEVASTATING, CRIPPLING FEAR of SKATEBOARDS.”

“‘It’s weird to see people float sideways. It makes me want to murder the four round parts… Also the wood part, the part that makes them float sideways,’” he added. “PLUS: Her on-again, DEFINITELY STILL ON relationship with the man she calls ‘Papi’. ‘He just takes care of me… he’s the one man who deals with all of my s–t…. like… Literally. He picks up my s–t. And I appreciate that in a man.’”